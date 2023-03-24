Husband booked on seeking dowry

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 23

On a complaint lodged by a woman Manjit Kumari of village Panchhat, the Rawalpindi police have registered a case under Section 498A of the IPC against her husband Prem Paul for harassing the complainant for dowry. The victim was residing with her parents in village Panchhat. Manjit Kumari told the police that she was married to Prem Paul in 2017, but her husband went to the US in 2019 after she delivered a girl child. She alleged that her in-laws were torturing her physically and mentally to bring more dowry. No arrest has been made so far.