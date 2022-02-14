In Brief

Husband held in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested the husband of a woman in a dowry harassment case. Investigating Officer (IO) Harwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Narindar Singh, a resident of Jandiala village, under the Banga police station in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Hardip Kaur of Meon Wal village had filed a complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (rural), that her husband Narindar Singh and father-in-law were harassing her and demanding dowry. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

hospital to get ECG machine

Nurmahal: Moved after reading news of non-availability of ECG machine at the Nurmahal Community Health Centre, a US-based Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and a native of the historical town, has decided to gift an electrocardiogram machine (ECG) to the Civil Hospital. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Ramesh Pal said Sohan Singh Bhogal has conveyed to the health authorities that he will gift an ECG machine to the Civil Hospital on the third death anniversary of his mother, Harbhajan Kaur Bhogal, on February 25. OC

Man arrested for snatching

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of snatching a woman’s earrings. Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said that the accused has been identified as Sushil Kumar, alias Jass, a resident of Cheema Kalan village. Neelam, wife of Parshotam Lal Gurdial Singh, a resident of Bhardwajian village, complained to the police that she was walking with her sister-in-law on February 9 when the accused and his accomplice, who were on a motorcycle, snatched her earrings and fled the scene. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

2 drug peddlers arrested

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating Officer (IO) Ram Krishan said 10 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Rajewal village, and Shambu, a resident of Chak Bahmannia village. A case under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Bank employee robbed

Phagwara: Two unidentified armed robbers snatched an Activa and cash worth Rs 28,180 from a bank employee near Cherra village in Phagwara subdivision. The victim, an employee of a Ludhiana bank, was returning to Ludhiana after recovering a loan amount when the robbers struck and snatched his belongings at knifepoint. A case has been registered.

