Husband-wife duo held with drugs

Phagwara: The police have arrested a husband-wife duo and seized 2 kg of ganja, 2-gm heroin, eight bottles of intoxicants and Rs 5,900 cash from their possession on Sunday. The accused were identified as Manak and his wife Rajni, residents of Industrial Area locality. Both drugs peddlers were nabbed at a checkpoint, the police said. In another case, the police arrested a woman drug peddler, identified as Sonia, a resident of Nawanshahar, and seized 1,290 intoxicanting tablets and 10 injections from her possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Villager booked for raping minor

Shahkot: The police have booked a person on the charge of raping a minor girl. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Shinda Singh, a resident of Sohal Jagir village. The brother of the victim complained to the police that the accused called her minor sister for preparing food in his house on April 7 and allegedly raped her. The IO said a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted

to nab the accused. OC

Woman held under NDPS Act

Shahkot: The police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The investigating officer said five grams of heroin was seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Maya Ranni, wife of Kulwindar Singh, a resident of Burrewal village. The IO said a case under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Thieves make away with Rs27K

Phagwara: Thieves targeted the house of a Narur village resident on Sunday night. The complainant, Harjit Singh, told the police that the burglars entered in the house after breaking the grill of a window and decamped with household goods and Rs 27,000 in cash. The police have registered a case. OC

Girl succumbs to burn injuries

Phagwara: A 9-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries in Jagatpur-Jattan village on Monday. The girl, Khushi, got injured while working on a stove, which suddenly burst. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital where she succumbed to her burn injuries this morning. The police have registered a case and handed over the body to her family after conducting post-mortem examination. OC

Robbers take away motorcycle

Phagwara: Two unidentified persons snatched a motorcycle from a person near Khangurra village on Sunday night. The victim was going to his village when the accused requested him for a lift. The accused forced him to stop midway and snatched his bike. The police have registered a case.

