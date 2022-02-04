Double nomination

Hussainpuri held for forging documents

Nawanshahr Returning Officer declares Nachhatar Pal as BSP candidate

Hussainpuri held for forging documents

State BSP president Jasvir Garhi offering laddoo to Barjinder Hussainpuri after the latter’s forms got rejected in Nawanshahr.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Nawanshahr, February 3

The Nawanshahr police have arrested NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri for allegedly procuring and submitting a forged document for filing his nomination papers as a BSP candidate from Nawanshahr Assembly seat. An FIR was lodged against him under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 177 of the IPC and 125A of the Representation of People's Act.

After having submitted all documents against Barjinder Hussainpuri, BSP state leadership chose to enter into a compromise with him. Hours before the RO was to pronounce the orders, both sides held a meeting at Hotel Silver Leaf on Chandigarh Road and this was done to avoid a police case against either side for forgery and to dump the matter

The recommendation for lodging of FIR was made against him by the Returning Officer while deciding a tricky case of double nomination filed by Bahujan Samaj Party from Nawanshahr Assembly seat. Returning Officer-cum-SDM Nawanshahr Barjinder Singh Dhillon today accepted the papers of officially declared candidate Nachhatar Pal Singh. The papers of Barjinder S Hussainpuri, who too claimed to possess BSP ticket, were declared rejected.

The biggest ground for lodging of the FIR in the matter is that national president of BSP Mayawati has written to the RO under her signed and stamped letter head that the form-B, which is in the name of Barjinder Singh, has neither been issued by her nor does it bears her signatures.

She has clearly spelt out that the document is forged and fake. She had yesterday already clarified that form ‘A’ and ‘B’ issued to Nachhatar Pal are under her signatures and except this no other form had been issued to any other person in the constituency. She had also written that Nachhatar Pal should be considered as the party’s authorised candidate.

BSP Punjab affairs in-charge Randhir Singh Benipal, too, had written to the RO that Hussainpuri’s document had not been issued by the party. He had further clarified that he is not even a member of the party and his name is also not mentioned in the list of the members of the party. The same had been corroborated by party’s state president Jasvir Garhi through an affidavit with recommendation that “action may kindly be taken against him as per law”.

Interestingly, after having submitted all documents against Barjinder Hussainpuri, BSP state leadership chose to enter into a compromise with him. Hours before the RO was to pronounce the orders on Thursday, both sides held a meeting at Hotel Silver Leaf on Chandigarh Road. An attempt was made so that no police case gets lodged against either side over forgery and the matter gets dumped. Garhi, who had till yesterday said, “When currency can be forged in India, forging of an election form is no big deal,” today signed a letter of compromise with Hussainpuri saying that he was taking back all derogatory words that he had spelt out against him.

After the compromise, Hussainpuri and Garhi had entered the RO’s office together. The drama went to the extent that both sides after coming out of the RO’s office garlanded each other. Both candidates who were levelling allegations against one another were seen exchanging sweets and were protecting one another.

Even Hussainpuri, who had released a video saying that he had probably been cheated, refused to go on record to share as to who gave him the party’s authority letter. He just mentioned that it was someone from the BSP office. Having remained incommunicado for two days after filing papers on February 1 afternoon and faced rejection today, he too seemed unperturbed.

Hussainpuri’s lawyer Parminder Vig said: “The RO declared the papers of my client on technical ground as Barjinder’s proposer, Baljinder Singh, had refused to identify his signature on form 2b of nomination.” The ground for rejection seemed to have been played down especially because of the fact that the proposer signs the documents in the office of the RO and the whole process is videographed. To this, the RO said: “My job is to accept and reject the papers. Signatures of proposer happen before they reach my desk.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

2
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

3
Nation

ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

4
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

5
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

6
Punjab

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Nation

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts
Punjab February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Top Stories

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Election time & years of broken promises

153 cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve

Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties

Maximum voters of dist in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana