ICSE affiliation for st soldier school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A school run by St Soldier Group of Institutions at Jalandhar Vihar has got ICSE affiliation. The group, which has 34 schools and 22 colleges, got the ICSE affiliation for St Soldier Elite School. On this occasion, a cake cutting ceremony was held in school, in which Group Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Managing Director (Col) RK Khanna, Principal Reetu Chawla, staff members and students were present. Chairman Chopra said said that the school has the facilities including computer lab, science lab, language lab, shooting range, synthetic cricket, basketball, tennis grounds, swimming pool, etc.

Students pass with flying colours

A student of the PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Doaba College, has brought laurels to her institution. BAJMC Sem- IV student Kanishka Malhotra has secured 374 marks out of 450 marks, and bagged the first position in Guru Nanak Dev University examination. Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, Doaba College, congratulated Kanishka, her parents and teachers. He appreciated the efforts of the department in organising workshops and studio-based sessions that provide students with more clarity on various topics.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at school

A special morning assembly was conducted at Apeejay School Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, by the students of Class- VIII on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The student choir sung Gandhiji's favourite bhajans 'Vaishnav Janto' and 'Raghu Patti Raghav Raja Ram' with full exuberance. An insightful skit depicting the life and philosophy of the iconic leader was presented eloquently followed by an interactive talk and enactment on Shastri ji's life journey. Students were mesmerized by the singing of famous song 'De di Hume Azaadi Bina Khadag Bina Dhaal'. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra's speech with Gandhian philosophy made the students understand more about the national leader.

Celebrating triumph of good over evil

A special assembly was conducted under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista where little Emm Aar School kids gave a scintillating performance. They took turns to play-act a portion of the epic, the Ramayana. They also told the audience why and how Dussehra is celebrated. The story was beautifully narrated with expression and voice modulation. Music was played by music teacher Amandeep Kaur. They highlighted the message of respecting and obeying our elders. Like Lord Ram, it is important to remain calm in every difficult situation. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, children remembered Gandhiji and presented the Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram group anthem. Children's dandiya was the center of attraction on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Lyallpur Khalsa professor retires

Kiranjit Bajwa, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Philosophy retired from Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women after completing 31 years of service. She joined the college in October 1991 and retired from the post of the Head, Department of Philosophy. She has been described as a dedicated educator and a teacher. Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar congratulated her on her retirement and stated that she is an epitome of determination who has served the college with full dedication.