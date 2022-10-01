 ICSE affiliation for st soldier school : The Tribune India

campus notes

ICSE affiliation for st soldier school

ICSE affiliation for st soldier school

St Soldier Elite School students and teachers on the campus.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A school run by St Soldier Group of Institutions at Jalandhar Vihar has got ICSE affiliation. The group, which has 34 schools and 22 colleges, got the ICSE affiliation for St Soldier Elite School. On this occasion, a cake cutting ceremony was held in school, in which Group Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Managing Director (Col) RK Khanna, Principal Reetu Chawla, staff members and students were present. Chairman Chopra said said that the school has the facilities including computer lab, science lab, language lab, shooting range, synthetic cricket, basketball, tennis grounds, swimming pool, etc.

Students pass with flying colours

A student of the PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Doaba College, has brought laurels to her institution. BAJMC Sem- IV student Kanishka Malhotra has secured 374 marks out of 450 marks, and bagged the first position in Guru Nanak Dev University examination. Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, Doaba College, congratulated Kanishka, her parents and teachers. He appreciated the efforts of the department in organising workshops and studio-based sessions that provide students with more clarity on various topics.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at school

A special morning assembly was conducted at Apeejay School Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, by the students of Class- VIII on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The student choir sung Gandhiji's favourite bhajans 'Vaishnav Janto' and 'Raghu Patti Raghav Raja Ram' with full exuberance. An insightful skit depicting the life and philosophy of the iconic leader was presented eloquently followed by an interactive talk and enactment on Shastri ji's life journey. Students were mesmerized by the singing of famous song 'De di Hume Azaadi Bina Khadag Bina Dhaal'. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra's speech with Gandhian philosophy made the students understand more about the national leader.

Celebrating triumph of good over evil

A special assembly was conducted under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista where little Emm Aar School kids gave a scintillating performance. They took turns to play-act a portion of the epic, the Ramayana. They also told the audience why and how Dussehra is celebrated. The story was beautifully narrated with expression and voice modulation. Music was played by music teacher Amandeep Kaur. They highlighted the message of respecting and obeying our elders. Like Lord Ram, it is important to remain calm in every difficult situation. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, children remembered Gandhiji and presented the Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram group anthem. Children's dandiya was the center of attraction on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Lyallpur Khalsa professor retires

Kiranjit Bajwa, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Philosophy retired from Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women after completing 31 years of service. She joined the college in October 1991 and retired from the post of the Head, Department of Philosophy. She has been described as a dedicated educator and a teacher. Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar congratulated her on her retirement and stated that she is an epitome of determination who has served the college with full dedication.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

4
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

5
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

6
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

7
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

8
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

10
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night