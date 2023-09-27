ID proof, photo must for buying, selling cell phones, says top cop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

In an order issued today, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said to prevent cybercrime and maintain law and order in the city, vendors within the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, Jalandhar, would not sell mobile phones and SIM cards without obtaining ID proof and photo of buyers. While purchasing a mobile phone from any person, the vendor would also have to give a ‘purchase certificate’ to the customer/seller with the seal and signature of its firm.

The order further states that at the time of purchasing the phone, if the payment is made through UPI, card or online mode by the buyer or any of his/her relatives/known person, the shopkeeper would be responsible for obtaining the ID proof of the person concerned and all related records such as customer’s name, date of birth, father’s name, address and model of phone or SIM operator. If the shopkeeper purchases the phone from someone, he/she would have to obtain his ID proof, thumb impression, signature and date of sale/purchase of mobile phone.

The orders will remain in place till November 25.

