Idea pitching presentation organised

GNA University hosts a captivating presentation on its campus in Phagwara. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: GNA University’s technology business incubator hosted a captivating presentation on an innovative business model. The objective behind Pitching Presentation was to revolutionise the industry by providing a valuable platform to explore ground breaking ideas, spark meaningful discussions, and inspire the next generation of business professionals. The business model presentation showcased the university’s proactive approach towards fostering entrepreneurship and creating a dynamic ecosystem for future business leaders. The presentation was attended by faculty members, students, industry experts, and local dignitaries. During the presentation, a distinguished panel of experts comprising of renowned entrepreneur Vikas Ghai, managing director of GVK Metal Forms, and learned academicians Dr Ashish Arora, head UBS, GNDU College, shared their insights on the emerging trends and challenges in the business world.

Wipro Earthian Awards

A workshop on ‘Wipro Earthian Awards’ was organised at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The coordinators of the workshop were dean academics Dr Seema Marwaha and dean innovation Dr Anjana Bhatia. The workshop started with lighting of the lamp. The chief guest of the occasion was Director Punjab State Council of Science and Technology Dr KS Bath. Principal Ajay Sareen welcomed them with planter and painting. Bath told that many teachers were getting benefitted by this project. Ashish Shah from Wipro gave detailed information about the foundation. He said that our main objective was to make people capable to face the challenges regarding environment. As many as 60 persons participated in the workshop. They also shared their experiences. Stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia.

60 students get distinction

Final-year students of Innocent Hearts brought laurels to the campus with their performance in university exam April-2023. More than 60 students of various departments got distinction by scoring more than 9 SGPA. Manisha Malhi of BCA scored 9.52 SGPA, Radhika 9.20 SGPA, Gurpreet Kaur and Rajveer 9.08 SGPA and Krishna scored 9.04 SGPA. MBA students Ankita scored 9.31 SGPA, Taranvir Nijjar and Harpreet Kaur 9 SGAP, Parminder Kaur 8.85 SGPA. Sejal Seth and Simran Kaur of BBA scored 8.80 SGPA, Jasmine Kaur and Muskan 8.32 SGPA, Sahajpreet 8.08 SGPA. Group director Shailesh Tripathi congratulated the students and faculty members.

Apeejay plans to add AI in schools

Apeejay Education has announced its plans to fully integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into all its schools and institutions over the coming months. The institution will also establish an AI Digital Technology Lab to spearhead advancements in AI for education. Dr Neha Berlia, co-promoter, Apeejay Education, said, “We were the first in Asia to move fully into the cloud in 2008, and now we are ready to take the next leap into the future with AI.” The AI Digital Technology Lab will serve as a hub for innovation, research, and development in AI technologies for education. It will play a crucial role in the institution’s mission to harness the power of AI to enhance teaching and evaluation methods, enabling personalised learning experiences and more efficient assessment methods.

305 students examined at eye camp

A week-long free eye checkup camp has been started by Dr Ramesh Superspeciality Eye and Laser Centre at Kamla Nehru Public School, Chak Hakim, Phagwara, for 1,700 students. Dr Ramesh Gupta, retired civil surgeon and eye specialist, along with his team checked the vision of 305 students. Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon, Principal, administration and innovation, thanked Ashok Mehra of Punarjot Eye Bank for conducting the eye checkup camp. Dr Gupta gave a number of tips to the students for maintaining healthy eyes.

National Youth Parliament contest

DAV College Jalandhar bagged the first runner-up position in the 16th National Youth Parliament Competition sponsored by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, under the scheme of National Youth Parliament Competition in universities/colleges throughout the country. DAV College got this position by scoring 90.67 per cent marks. Jadhavpur University, Kolkata, also secured the same position. University of Mumbai got third position by scoring 88 per cent marks. Chanakya National Law University, Patna, and Shivaji University, Kolhapur, secured the 4th and 5th position by getting 87 per cent and 86.50 per cent marks, respectively. The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, secured the top position with 92.17 per cent marks. DAV College Jalandhar is the only college in India that has qualified for the national level competition and got the first runners-up position.

