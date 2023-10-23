Identity proof along with SGPC voter application form mandatory: DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 22

According to the instructions of the Commissioner, Gurdwara Elections, Punjab, as per Rule 6 to 12 of the Sikh Gurdwara Board Election Rules, 1959, the programme related to voter list preparation for the election of Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee has started from October 21, 2023, under which claims and objections will be received up to November 15.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal said that as per the instructions of the Commissioner, Gurdwara Elections, Punjab, it is mandatory to attach a self-attested recent coloured photograph and any one of the 12 types of documents along with Form 3 (1) (including self-declaration), authorised identity documents approved by the Election Commissioner Gurudwara include Aadhar card, voter ID card with photograph issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, photograph identity card from Central, State Government, PSU, public limited companies, passbook with photo from bank or post office, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA job card, health certificate issued by labour department, insurance smart card, government pension document with photograph, official identity card issued by MP, MLA and MLC. She said that the age of the applicant should be 21 years or more as on October 21, 2023.

Mittal asked the Revising Authority Officers (SDMs) in the district to ensure that these instructions are followed. She has also appealed to the people who want to become voters to submit their forms along with the said identity documents by November 15.

