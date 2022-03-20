If guilty not arrested, will block traffic on March 23: Hindu outfits

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 19

A lot of resentment prevails among Hindu organisations after the desecration of the idol of Lord Shankar at Padrana village in Garhshankar and the incident of idol theft in Badesaron village.

Hindu organisations on Saturday warned Garhshankar police that if the culprits were not arrested by March 23, they would block traffic in Satnore Adda of Garhshankar.

2 more held in Tanda cow slaughter case Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested two more accused in the Tanda cow slaughter case. The police had already arrested eight persons, including two women. The police raided Kaliyar Sharif (UK) and arrested the main accused, Irshad Khan, a resident of Manooke under the Nihal Singh Wala police station in Moga district, and Farian, a resident of Khakkhan village under the Tanda police station in Hoshiarpur district.

SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said the incident had taken place in the area under the railway police, therefore the investigation was started by GRP in Jalandhar. The case was solved within 36 hours by the teams formed to investigate the case.

On the occasion, leaders of Hindu organisations, gathered outside the Garhshankar police station, said there was constant sabotage in Hindu temples in the state and it would not be tolerated. They said earlier the incident of cow slaughter had come to the fore in Tanda, then the incident of sacrilege with the idol of Lord Shankar in Garhshankar’s Padrana village and now the theft of an idol of Baba Balak Nath temple at Badesaron village has come to the fore.

On the occasion, Hindu organisations warned the police that if the accused were not caught within the next three days, they would block movement of traffic in Adda Satnore village of Garhshankar on 23 March.

