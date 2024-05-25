If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

The BJP candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ravneet Bittu today said during the Prime Minister’s Jalandhar rally that PM Modi reminded him of his grandfather, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. He also said that Modi had freed the land of Ram from “occupiers”.

While the PM targeted the AAP and Congress primarily during his address today and also recalled his affinity to Jalandhar, BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar and Ravneet Bittu gave strong speeches aggressively targeting the Congress. Jakhar, in his speech, said the Congress had bad-mouthed migrants in 2022 Assembly elections too. He also targeted Sangrur candidate Sukhpal Khaira of the Congress claiming that the party was ‘anti-migrant’.

Speaking about labourers, Jakhar said “When you talk of mazdoors, one recalls the ideology of Congress leaders. In the 2022 elections, the Congress leaders had bad-mouthed the migrant brothers from UP and Bihar. Today, the Congress’ Sangrur candidate says we won’t let votes be made of our brothers from UP and Bihar. Due to them, our industry and migrants are going to UP in such an atmosphere of chaos. The BJP brought the CAA, which promises that our brethren who were left behind in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan will get citizenship. The Congress opposed it, saying don’t give citizenship to them. But they say they don’t want our migrant brethren to have voting rights. They have double standards.”

Said Bittu, “When I saw Modi ji sporting the saffron turban today, I thought that if I have seen Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi sahib.”

Praising the BJP, Bittu said, “Ask anyone, they say we need Modi, we need the BJP, we need a CM like Yogi. People who sell drugs and intoxicants, after seeing a leader like Modi, they can’t muster courage to touch anyone. Yesterday Modi Sahib said religious things. For 550 years, our Ram ji had been ousted from his land. A section had occupied that land. No one dared to remove that occupation. Ram ji di kirpa kihde te hoyi? (Who did Ram ji bless?) Raise your hands and tell me.” To this, people chanted in response, “Modi.”

Bittu continued “Today, the Congress party should be ashamed. They received invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration and Gurdwara. The Ram Mandir committee had sent them an invitation. This is why you are in for bad karma. This is why the Congress party ended. It’s your karma, that you say you don’t want to go to the temple or gurdwara. You boycott the Ram Mandir. If they can boycott the Ram Mandir, raise your hands and say you will boycott the Congress party,” Bittu told the audience, which was met with cheers.

Earlier, Sunil Jakhar also said, “There was again a jaanlewa hamla (fatal attack) against BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans. Some people who referred to themselves as farmers, attacked him. This isn’t good for democracy. But some people are defaming farmers to run their shop. I’ll ask people to beware of these so-called leaders. Those who are misleading the farmers, if anything untoward happens, these leaders will absolve themselves and blame the farmers. Don’t give them the chance.”

