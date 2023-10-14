‘If you are determined, nothing is impossible’

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 13

Indian athlete Harmilan Bains of Mahilpur, who won silver medal in women’s 800 meter and 1500 meter race in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, was warmly welcomed on her arrival in the district. During this, a felicitation ceremony was organised in the honour of Harmilan at Lajwanti Stadium by the District Olympic Association and District Athletics Association, in which Cabinet Minister Punjab Bram Shankar Jimpa, Deputy Commissioner Hoshiarpur Komal Mittal, SSP Hoshiarpur Sartaj Singh Chahal and others were present. Harmilan Bains was honoured by administrative officials and international players.

Harmilan Bains said that the players of Punjab, especially the players of Hoshiarpur, have a lot of potential. She said that many steps were being taken by the Punjab government to encourage sports and players ansd lot more was to be done. While giving a message to the players, she said that if you are determined then nothing is impossible in the world.

