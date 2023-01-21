IK Gujral Punjab Technical University inks pact with Central Leather Research Institute

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 20

To improve academic capability, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI).

On behalf of IKGPTU, Registrar SK Misra signed the MoU, while Scientist P Sudhakar signed on behalf of CSIR-CLRI. Scientist P Sudhakar was nominated for signing the MoU by Dr KJ Sariram, Director, CSIR-CLRI. Scientist V Karthik was also present on the occasion with Dr P Sudhakar.

University Dean Dr Hitesh Sharma shared various aspects of the MoU. Registrar Dr SK Misra said with this second circle MoU, university would try to gauge the needs of the local leather industry. He said efforts would be made that the local industry should get the benefit of such a national-level institution, which is being headed by the Prime Minister of India. He shared facts about the strength of the Jalandhar-based leather industry.

Dean College Development Dr Balkar Singh also discussed about the academic course agenda through this MoU.

On the occasion Dean Academics Vikas Chawla, Dean P&EP RPS Bedi, Dean Student Welfare Gaurav Bhargava, Satbir Singh, Finance Officer Sukhbir Walia and others were also present.