IK Gujral Punjab Technical University inks pact with Central Leather Research Institute

Jalandhar, January 20
To improve academic capability, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI).
On behalf of IKGPTU, Registrar SK Misra signed the MoU, while Scientist P Sudhakar signed on behalf of CSIR-CLRI. Scientist P Sudhakar was nominated for signing the MoU by Dr KJ Sariram, Director, CSIR-CLRI. Scientist V Karthik was also present on the occasion with Dr P Sudhakar.
University Dean Dr Hitesh Sharma shared various aspects of the MoU. Registrar Dr SK Misra said with this second circle MoU, university would try to gauge the needs of the local leather industry. He said efforts would be made that the local industry should get the benefit of such a national-level institution, which is being headed by the Prime Minister of India. He shared facts about the strength of the Jalandhar-based leather industry.
Dean College Development Dr Balkar Singh also discussed about the academic course agenda through this MoU.
On the occasion Dean Academics Vikas Chawla, Dean P&EP RPS Bedi, Dean Student Welfare Gaurav Bhargava, Satbir Singh, Finance Officer Sukhbir Walia and others were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...