IKGPTU signs two MoUs with institutes of US, Canada

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 9

To provide better foreign education opportunities to Indian students, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prestigious educational institutes of the US and Canada. These are Canada’s Vancouver Premier College of Arts and Science, Business and Management and Hotel Management and the International American University of America.

IKGPTU Vice-Chancellor Rahul Bhandari, who is also the Principal Secretary of the Technical Education and Industrial Training Department of the state, has appreciated this initiative. He said the university was trying its best for its students to provide maximum global opportunities through international joint ventures.

Prof Yadwinder Singh Brar, Dean, said through the agreement with International American University (IAU), the students of IKGPTU would be given more academic opportunities. The credit transfer programme, progression and exchange of students, exchange of teaching, research and administrative staff and opportunities to jointly conduct academic programmes and promote research work is part of this MoU.

Along with this, students enrolling in IKGPTU’s BBA course in accounting, economics, finance, hospitality sector, travel tourism and marketing will be able to take advantage of this MoU directly. The MBA course students will also be able to take advantage of this partnership. IAU offers MBA in various disciplines, including agriculture, hospitality, information systems, human resource management and finance, he shared further.

Director Dr Ekonkar Singh Johal shared that the Vancouver Premier College (VPC) was offering credit transfer facility for IKGPTU courses especially for BBA through this agreement. Under this, after studying in India for six months, students can move to VPC campus and earn their fees by staying in the same country for six months.

The student will also get an opportunity to work continuously for six months. Otherwise in other courses, this opportunity was available only for a few hours work in a week. Apart from this, many academic opportunities will also be given under these MoUs.