IKGPTU students unhappy as education verification goes offline

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, March 21
IKG Punjab Technical University passed-out students, who have been seeking admission in higher education courses or have applied for jobs in Canada and the US, are facing trouble as the university has withheld provision for online verification of educational credentials.
For nearly the past one month, varsity authorities have not reportedly released payment to its online service provider. Owing to which, the online verification was held up and the students were left with only option of applying manually.
The students have alleged that the process was taking longer and their admission and job prospects were getting affected.
IKGPTU VC Susheel Mittal said the education credential verification services would be made online again in a week. “We are on the job and will get it done shortly,” he said.
The IKGPTU is doing verification through Worldwide Education Services (WES) for which the students have to pay a heavy amount. The online service was started in 2018-19, before which it was manual and the transcripts were being mailed via postal or courier services.
The same manual process is being followed again ever since the online mode has gone off.
Another issue that the students are confronting is that the re-evaluation charges being levied by IKGPTU have been increased by nearly three times. While the students had to pay Rs 700 for re-evaluation, the charges have now been increased to Rs 2,000 per subject that too when applied within 21 days.
“For those applying within 22-36 days, the charges being levied are Rs 3,000...,” said a college principal from Jalandhar. On the issue, VC Mittal said: “...if the students are facing a pinch, we can think of reviewing the charges.”
