Illegal construction: Show-cause notice served on Jalandhar's Hotel Inderprasth

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

The Muncipal Corporation has served a show-cause notice to Hotel Inderprasth in Jalandhar on illegal construction taking place on an adjoining plot. The MC notice states the construction will be razed in the coming three days if the hotel owners don’t demolish it themselves.

While the order mentions that a notice was also previously served to the hotel in November last year, the said illegal constructions were not taken down and illegal structures presently exist at the site.

The notice issued by the Assistant Town Planner on April 20, 2022, to the hotel owner states, “Whereas notice under section 269 (I) of the Punjab Municipal Cporporation Act 1976 was served upon you vide No.27/102 dates 26/11/21 to show cause as to why the order of the demolition of the building situated at above address measuring 2,000 sq ft plot unauthorised constructions of steel structure and fixing of shutter should not be passed as the erection of the same had been carried out, without the requisite sanction in contravention of the sanctioned plan.

Despite reasonable opportunity having been given by the office, it appears that you have no explanation regarding this construction. MC chief Karsnesh Sharma said, “A chaupati-like structure is known to be coming up at the plot regarding which a notice had been served.” Muncipal Town Planner Meharban Singh said, “The hotel is coming up with sheds and other structures at the plot adjoining it. These are illegal structures for which a notice has already been served. If the structures aren’t taken down by the hotel, we will serve a demolition order following which the structures shall be razed.”