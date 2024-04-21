Illegal mining: 2 FIRs registered against company

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

In a bid to check illegal mining in the district, the police have registered two FIRs against a mining firm, GN Mining Company.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said they received a call regarding illegal mining at Bambiawal village. After getting information, the police reached the spot. They found two poclain machines, two tippers, two tractor-trailers, a trolley and seven persons engaged in deep digging. Consequently, an FIR was registered against the mining company.

Likewise, CP Sharma said responding to another complaint regarding mining at Diwali village, a team comprising CIA staff and cops from Sadar Jalandhar police station reached the spot. On reaching the spot, they found a machine from Krishna Contractors Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary company of GN Mining Company) engaged in extensive digging at multiple spots.

He said as per the written complaint of Mining Inspector Jaswinder Singh, another FIR was registered against GN Mining Company. He said both cases had been registered under Sections 21 of the Punjab Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act - 1957.

He said the police were taking a firm stance against illegal mining and strict action would be taken against violators. He said zero tolerance policy was being adopted against illegal mining in the city.

