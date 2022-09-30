Illegal mining: Fir lodged

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked some unidentified persons on the charge of engaging in the illegal mining of sand. Investigating Officer Ashwani Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 21 of the Mines Act and Section 186 of the IPC. OC
Negligent driving: One booked
Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have booked an unidentified driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Rojwar Aalam, a Bihar native, told the police that his close relative Jamirudin Alias Aalu was on his way to Jandiala on a bicycle when a speeding vehicle hit him near Batura, killing him on the spot. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427, IPC. OC
PO falls in police net
Lohian Khas: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender on the charge of not appearing in a court. Investigating Officer Avtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Balwindar Singh, a resident of Yusaf Pur Aalewal. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender in a case under the Excise Act. A case has been registered against the accused. OC
Speeding car hits bike, one dead
Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed while the man riding pillion sustained serious injuries when the bike that they were riding was hit by a speeding car near Khatti on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road last night. The deceased has been identified as Veeru Ram of Rama Mandi. The pillion rider has been identified as his son-in-law, Jagir Singh. The car driver managed to flee the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...