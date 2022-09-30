Illegal mining: Fir lodged

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked some unidentified persons on the charge of engaging in the illegal mining of sand. Investigating Officer Ashwani Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 21 of the Mines Act and Section 186 of the IPC. OC

Negligent driving: One booked

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have booked an unidentified driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Rojwar Aalam, a Bihar native, told the police that his close relative Jamirudin Alias Aalu was on his way to Jandiala on a bicycle when a speeding vehicle hit him near Batura, killing him on the spot. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427, IPC. OC

PO falls in police net

Lohian Khas: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender on the charge of not appearing in a court. Investigating Officer Avtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Balwindar Singh, a resident of Yusaf Pur Aalewal. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender in a case under the Excise Act. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Speeding car hits bike, one dead

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed while the man riding pillion sustained serious injuries when the bike that they were riding was hit by a speeding car near Khatti on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road last night. The deceased has been identified as Veeru Ram of Rama Mandi. The pillion rider has been identified as his son-in-law, Jagir Singh. The car driver managed to flee the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC.