Illegal mining: JCB machine seized

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked unidentified persons for illegal sand mining in Vehran village. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswinder Singh said the police received a complaint from mining officer Manpreet Singh against unidentified persons for illegal sand mining in Vehran village near the Sutlej. The IO said the police reached the spot and found a JCB machine being used for illegal mining in Chhohle village. The suspect operating the JCB machine fled the spot. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mines Act and Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered. The police impounded the JCB machine and initiated further investigations. OC
Three held on assault charge
Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested three persons on the charges of assault and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sham Das, Soma and Mukadar, all residents of Shahkot town. Kawaldeep Singh, a resident of Model Town, told the police that the suspects barged into his cycle shop and assaulted him and his brother. A case under Sections 323, 452, 506, 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. Two of their accomplices were arrested earlier. OC
Man takes poison, dies
Phagwara: A man committed suicide allegedly by consuming some poisonous substance here on Monday. SHO Aman Saini said the deceased had been identified as Navpreet Singh, a resident of Sohal Jagir. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that Navpreeet Singh consumed some poisonous substance. The SHO said the police, acting under Section 174 of CrPC, handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...