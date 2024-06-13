Illegal mining: JCB machine seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked unidentified persons for illegal sand mining in Vehran village. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswinder Singh said the police received a complaint from mining officer Manpreet Singh against unidentified persons for illegal sand mining in Vehran village near the Sutlej. The IO said the police reached the spot and found a JCB machine being used for illegal mining in Chhohle village. The suspect operating the JCB machine fled the spot. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mines Act and Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered. The police impounded the JCB machine and initiated further investigations. OC

Three held on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested three persons on the charges of assault and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sham Das, Soma and Mukadar, all residents of Shahkot town. Kawaldeep Singh, a resident of Model Town, told the police that the suspects barged into his cycle shop and assaulted him and his brother. A case under Sections 323, 452, 506, 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. Two of their accomplices were arrested earlier. OC

Man takes poison, dies

Phagwara: A man committed suicide allegedly by consuming some poisonous substance here on Monday. SHO Aman Saini said the deceased had been identified as Navpreet Singh, a resident of Sohal Jagir. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that Navpreeet Singh consumed some poisonous substance. The SHO said the police, acting under Section 174 of CrPC, handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination.

