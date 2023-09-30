Illegal mining: JCB machine, trailers seized during raids

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 29

In a drive against illegal mining in the area, the Sadar and Model Town police have seized a poclain JCB machine, a truck and four tractor-trailers laden with sand.

A team from the mining department along with Sadar SHO Satish Kumar received a tip-off about illegal mining. The team conducted raids at Nara village and seized a poclain machine and a truck loded with sand. The drivers fled from the spot. The Sadar police registered an FIR in this regard and initiated further action.

Meanwhile, the Model Town police seized four tractor-trailers and issued challans to drivers on the charge of illegal mining. Inspector Karnail Singh said during patrolling, four tractor-trailers carrying sand were stopped at the Dagana Kalan choe. On being questioned, their drivers could not produce any documents.

An inspector of the Mining Department was called on the spot and drivers of tractor-trailers were issued challans and their vehicles were impounded.

#Hoshiarpur #Illegal Mining