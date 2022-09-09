Illegal sand mining: 3 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested three persons on the charge of illegal sand mining and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Saif Ali, Tarsem Singh and Balkar Singh. Mining Officer Rohit Singh said the accused, Saif Ali, was driving a tractor- trolley loaded with sand. He was intercepted at a naka in the Kamalpur grain market and failed to produce any documents for carrying the sand. The other two accused, Tarsem Singh and Balkar Singh, were doing a recce of the area for the accused. The IO said a case had been registered under Sections 379, 411 and 120-B of the IPC and the Punjab Mining and Minerals Act. OC

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a man on the charge of selling intoxicants. Investigating officer (IO) Sanjivan Singh said 145 intoxicating tablets were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Lakhwindar Singh, a resident of Shankar village. The IO said a case had been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. oc

20-gm heroin seized, 1 held

Phagwara: The Sadar police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 20 gm of heroin and 290 intoxicating tablets from his possession on Wednesday night. Gaurav Dhir, SHO, said the arrested accused had been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Khalwara Gate. A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the NDPS Act. OC

Man held with stolen bike, AC

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a man and recovered one stolen bike and a window AC from his possession on Wednesday night. The Station House Officer, Satnampura, said the arrested accused had been identified as Maninder Kumar, a resident of Rama Mandi. He said the accused was nabbed at a checkpoint near Hardaspur. A case has been registered against the arrested accused under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code.

#illegal mining #Phagwara