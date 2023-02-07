Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 6

The Jalandhar rural police seized 7,500 ml of illicit liquor and 50 kg of lahan was seized during a raid at Ismailpur village in Lohian on February 5.

The Jalandhar police revealed that during patrol on Sunday, a police party received a tip-off that Gurnam Singh, a resident of Ismailpur village, was selling liquor illegally.

A case was registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act against Gurnam Singh at the Lohian police station. A raid was conducted at Ismailpur village against Gurmam Singh after which the police recovered 7,500 ml of illicit liquor, 50-kg lahan and things such as pipes and utensils used in running a kiln for the manufacture of illegal liquor.