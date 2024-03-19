Illicit liquor seized, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested a liquor trader and recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Onkar Nagar, Phagwara. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Thieves strike at NRI’s house

Phagwara: The house of a Canada-based NRI, Jaspreet Singh, was reportedly burgled in Hargobind Nagar here. The victim, Jaspreet Singh, told the police that he came from Canada a day before and found his house burgled and valuables missing. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and are investigating the matter. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 1 held

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Amandeep Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Paramjit, a resident of Mowai village. The victim told the police that Paramjit misbehaved with her on way to the bus stand. A case under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) and 354-D (stalking) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Six booked on theft charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked six persons on the charge of stealing panchayati bricks. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Bangi Wal village, and his five unidentified accomplices. In his complaint to the police, Joga Singh, former sarpanch of Rai Pur Arian village gram panchayat, said the suspects stole bricks, which were kept for development works, on the night of March 8. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Youth attempts suicide, critical

Phagwara: A youth reportedly attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire at his house in Narur village near here on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Jaswinder Singh, sustained critical burn injuries. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to the Jalandhar hospital. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Fire breaks out at kiosk, 1 hurt

Phagwara: A youth suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in his kiosk near Hanuman Garrhi temple on Sunday. The victim, identified as Baljit, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital here. Fire tenders took around 20 minutes to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

