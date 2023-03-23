IMA delegation submits memo to minister

Hoshiarpur, March 22
A delegation of the Indian Medical Association, Hoshiarpur, led by president Dr Rajesh Mehta, met Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and submitted a memorandum to him. The memorandum highlighted the problems being faced by the medical fraternity.
Regarding violence against doctors, the minister instructed the SSP to ensure that immediate police protection should be given to the affected hospital in case of any problem and in no case doctor should be arrested without the recommendation of the medical board constituted by the Civil Surgeon, as per instructions by the Supreme Court.
