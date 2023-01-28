IMA distributes emergency medical kits

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 27

The Phagwara unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) headed by its president Dr Jasjit Singh Virk distributed ‘emergency medical kits’ to ambulance drivers, petrol pumps and doctors to provide emergency medical help to the needy. The event was held to mark Republic Day.

Punjab Medical Council member Dr SPS Sooch said a medical kit in the ambulance and at petrol pumps can give great relief to the sick and victims of road accidents in an emergency. IMA, Phagwara, president Dr Jasjit Singh Virk said the initiative has been taken under the guidelines of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and IMA, Punjab, president Dr Bhagwant Singh.

IMA secretary Dr Rajiv Agarwal thanked the members for participating in the initiative. IMA co-secretary Dr Ramesh Arora, Dr Tushar Agarwal along with Dr Supreet Virk, Dr S Rajan, Dr Sohan Lal, Dr Vijay Sharma, Dr Rohan Parhar, Dr Inder, Dr Amit Sharma, Dr Kamal Kishore, Dr Mohan Singh and Dr Ashok Ghumber were among those present on the occasion.