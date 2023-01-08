IMA Punjab hails appointment of Dr Balbir as minister

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 7

Dr Paramjit Maan, the president of the Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association, has welcomed the induction of Dr Balbir Singh as the Health Minister in the Punjab cabinet by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Hailing it as a step in the right direction, Dr Maan said, “Dr Balbir’s integrity would be an asset to the cabinet, and it would prove to be a boon for the promotion of healthcare services, medical research and science.”

“As a medical professional himself, Dr Balbir Singh could develop a rapport with the medical fraternity as the Health Minister, and thus, resolve the long-pending issues for ensuring a better execution of policies to bring in qualitative improvement in the healthcare sector,” Dr Maan added.