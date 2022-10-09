IMA serves legal notice on PWD officials

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 8

Irked by the notices demanding payment of ‘access charges’ issued by the PWD to hospitals across the state, the state unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served legal notice to the authorities concerned.

Terming the imposition of ‘access charges’ on hospital establishments in 2018 and issuance of demand notices for depositing the fee of access of roadside private properties recently totally illegal and arbitrary, Dr Paramjit Maan, state president, IMA, and Dr SPS Sooch, director, IMA-Hospital and Nursing Home Association, said the IMA tried to raise the issue seeking intervention of MLAs and ministers, but in vain. Hence, the IMA has been forced to serve the legal notice seeking immediate withdrawal of the notification regarding imposition of ‘access charges’ issued in 2018.

“The imposition of ‘access charges’ is completely vague,” rued Dr Maan.