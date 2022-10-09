IMA serves legal notice on PWD officials

Nawanshahr, October 8
Irked by the notices demanding payment of ‘access charges’ issued by the PWD to hospitals across the state, the state unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served legal notice to the authorities concerned.
Terming the imposition of ‘access charges’ on hospital establishments in 2018 and issuance of demand notices for depositing the fee of access of roadside private properties recently totally illegal and arbitrary, Dr Paramjit Maan, state president, IMA, and Dr SPS Sooch, director, IMA-Hospital and Nursing Home Association, said the IMA tried to raise the issue seeking intervention of MLAs and ministers, but in vain. Hence, the IMA has been forced to serve the legal notice seeking immediate withdrawal of the notification regarding imposition of ‘access charges’ issued in 2018.
“The imposition of ‘access charges’ is completely vague,” rued Dr Maan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm
Four syrups suspected to be behind the deaths of 66 children...
Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases
Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor en...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...