IMA slams Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for threatening to cancel pvt hospitals’ empanelment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

Lashing out at Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for comparing the PGI to mohalla clinics and his threat to cancel the empanelment of private hospitals, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab, president Dr Paramjit Singh Maan stressed that the government could not hide its failure to provide quality health services to the public by making such remarks.

He said, “Instead of threatening Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY)-empanelled hospitals, the government should focus on clearing their pending claims.”

Govt should focus on clearing dues Instead of threatening Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY)-empanelled hospitals, the government should focus on clearing their pending claims. Dr Paramjit Singh Maan, IMA Punjab President

He added, “There are many facilities which are not available in the government sector, like paediatrics, cardiology, oncology and urology, etc, and its empanelled hospitals related to these facilities who have suffered the most because of the non-payment of claims and these hospitals are not in a position to render their services further,” he added.

Dr Mann noted that there are about 500 private hospitals empanelled in Ayushmann scheme in Punjab, and that they have been working smoothly for last three years, but that hospitals have hardly received only 10% of their claim payments after December last year.

IMA Punjab members said that the state government has betrayed doctors by not clearing dues of private hospitals to the tune of Rs 220 crore.

The IMA Punjab has had almost 26 meetings with past health ministers, health secretary, finance secretary and with the current health minister in the last five months.

Every time they were given assurance of clearance within 15 days, but to no avail, they rued. They further said that IMA Punjab private nursing home chapter had a meeting under the Ayushman core committee and decided to boycott ‘farishtay’ or any other scheme to be launched by the Punjab government.

The members of the core committee in unison said that until the government does not pay the enire claims to the private hospitals, none of the private hospitals would participate in any government scheme and health programme.

“This government came to power by promising better health services to Punjab residents, but instead of improving health care services, they are scuttling the welfare scheme which had been running successfully for the last three years. Moreover, many doctors are resigning prematurely because of the toxic environment created by the government. Doctors also have to deal with impolite politicians,” said Dr Mann.