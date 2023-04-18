Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Metaverse Immersive Learning Programme 360 VR was organised in all five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur, Cantt.-Jandiala Road, and Kapurthala Road) in which students showed great enthusiasm to participate. "An Inspiring Journey: From Earth to Space" was organised for the students of grades II to V, in which children participated with great enthusiasm. They learned about the history of humans and space travels in it. The students had a wonderful experience of visiting the rocket launch pad, going into space, and seeing the Earth from there. They enjoyed the exciting spacewalk by the astronauts and also enjoyed the asteroids, comets, and satellites in space. "Space Exploration: Discover Life on Exoplanets" was organised for the students of grades VI to IX, in which the students had an exciting experience of travelling in space, visiting the international space station, and meeting the astronauts.

Programme on ‘Say No To Drugs’

Under the buddy programme launched by the Punjab Government to curb the menace of drug abuse, PCM SD College for Women organised a poster-making competition on the theme 'Say No To Drugs'. Drug abuse has been Punjab's constant concern and burden and youngsters are most vulnerable to this malpractice. The college has made nine groups of more than 45 students. In each group, there are five students and one of these 45 students is the senior buddy who leads her group members to participate in various activities concerning the prevention and awareness regarding drug abuse. The purpose of this activity was to generate awareness among students and they wholeheartedly participated by making evocative posters and paintings. In this competition, Riya of BA semester IV got first, Dolly of BCom semester VI bagged second and Simran of BA semester VI grabbed the third position. Principal of the college, Pooja Prashar, encouraged all the students to keep participating in these kind of activities.

150 attend alumni meet of HMV



The HMV Alumni Welfare Association of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised alumni meet 'Punarmilan 2023' in its campus to reconnect with alumni and celebrate their achievements. Chief patron and Principal Ajay Sareen graced the occasion as chief guest. The special invitees of the function were retired teachers of the college - Dr Raj Sharma, Kavita Vij, Snehlata Sharma and Sudesh Suri. The entire programme was organised by adviser Binoo Gupta, secretary Savita Mahendru, joint secretary Harmanu, treasurer Kajal Puri and the associated team. Dr Rashmi Khurana, patron, says she always feels proud to come to HMV and wished the HMV alumni association to continue on the path of progress. More than 150 alumni attended the meet from India and abroad, dressed up in various Indian states' costumes to celebrate the 75 years of India's Independence and a special modelling round dedicated to 'Vibrant Colours of India' was showcased.

Lyallpur students excel in exams

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) declared the end semester results in which students of management have brought laurel to the institute by scoring maximum distinctions in BBA. Forty-two students of the BBA Department of Management got distinctions in the university. In BBA V semester, 65 per cent of the students passed with distinction. The highest percentage of 90.4 was bagged by Varun Gharu, while Girisha scored 88 per cent. In BBA 3rd semester, 40 per cent of the students scored distinction with highest percentage of 88.2 per cent scored by Sunita Rani. In BBA I, Pallavi scored 89.6 per cent, Navdeep Kaur 88.4 per cent. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, academic affairs, congratulated the students and their parents for achievement.

Orientation programme organised

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr. Sec. School commenced its new session 2023-2024 of 10+1 (medical, non-medical, commerce and arts streams). On the occasion, an orientation programme was organised for the students in which Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi welcomed all the students. During her address, wishing the students all the best for their bright future, she informed them in detail about the various courses running in the college as well. Talking further, she motivated the students to take part in various activities organised in the institution along with studies. A guided tour was also organised by the student council for the new students, during which they got a glimpse of the school's state-of-the-art infrastructure, library equipped with world-class digital facilities, various classrooms full of modern equipment.

Saloni tops MSc semester-1

Saloni Gupta of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged the first position in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc (chemistry) semester-1 by getting 386 marks out of 450, whereas Sandeep Singh has bagged the third position by scoring 365 marks. This information was given in a press release by college Principal Jasreen Kaur. President of the college governing council, Balbir Kaur, congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Dr Rajnish Moudgil, head, department of chemistry, Dr Navjot Kaur, Dr Bhupinderpal Singh, Dr Geetanjli Moudgil, Dr Harshveer Arora, Dr Vikas Kumar, and Dr Harjinder Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Apeejay students shine in varsity exams

Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts secured the first, second, and third positions in the college in BA semester-V exams conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. Antima, Parmeet Singh and Jasleen scored 320, 308 and 295 marks out of 400 and stood first, second, and third, respectively. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated all the students and inspired them to perform with excellence in future.