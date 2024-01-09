Immigration agency operating sans licence

Jalandhar, January 8
Despite the district administration and police making tall claims about cracking down on illegal travel agents and unlicenced operations, the reality contradicts their assurances. Karanpreet Singh, an RTI activist, had claimed that Midwest Immigration Consultant at Lajpat Nagar continues its operations despite the suspension of its licence by the district administration last year.
He said an FIR was lodged against the firm’s owners in July last year, citing violations under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC, and 13 of the PTPR Act at police division number 4. “Discovering the firm’s ongoing operations, I filed an RTI, to confirm the suspension of its license,” he shared.
Karanpreet further shared that another office of Midwest Immigration is being run by the name India to Abroad Immigration. He said there’s an FIR lodged against India to Abroad Immigration owner too, but the administration had failed to take any action.
Meanwhile, The Jalandhar Tribune also verified this information during a visit to the immigration firm at Lajpat Nagar, and found it operational. When contacted DC Vishesh Sarangal, he stated that he would investigate the matter and take appropriate action, emphasising that travel agents without valid licenses will not be allowed to conduct business.
