Immigration firm owner booked for running business sans licence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

Tightening noose around unauthorised travel agents, the city police on Wednesday conducted raids at the offices of Shine Visa Consultancy here at Model Town and near BMC Chowk. The cops booked the owner, Sumit Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana, for running immigration business in the city without requisite documents and valid licence.

A team of Model Town police cops was present near the Guru Nanak Mission chowk last night when they received a tip-off that Sumit Kumar, who is allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad on tourist visa and work permit, was present at its office near Dera Satkartar. “Following this, the cops raided both its offices based at Model Town and near BMC Chowk and seized a printer and two laptops. A passport and other documents, including a few visas, were also recovered,” said the police.

Randhir Kumar, ACP, Model Town, said, “We had received the information that Sumit had shifted his immigration business to Jalandhar without having procured the requisite documents. There were also allegations that he had committed fraud with people on the pretext of sending them abroad and issued them fake visas.”

When asked whether the reports of Sumit having links with Ludhiana-based gang of unauthorised travel agents arrested by the city police a few months back leading to the recovery of 500 passports were true, the ACP said it is too early to comment upon the case as the matter is under investigation.

He said the efforts are on to arrest him.