 Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious


Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 10

Despite the significant scandals involving Brijesh Mishra that ensnared several Punjabi students in legal trouble in Canada, and the recent ‘Donkey flight’ Nicaragua case, it appears that the administration and police have failed to learn any lessons. The immigration firms are openly violating the law, some even operating without a valid licence, right under their nose, yet no action is being taken.

After receiving complaints about Japnoor Travels, a travel company with four branches in Jalandhar, the Jalandhar Tribune utilised RTI to obtain information regarding its licensing status, any issued notices, FIR lodged, and related details. It was discovered that the firm’s licence had expired in July 2023, yet it persists in operating without renewal.

Furthermore, it was learnt through RTI that a person named Karanpreet Singh, had lodged a complaint against this firm for operating without a licence, and acting on it, the DC office wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, on September 19, 2023, requesting an investigation and appropriate action (copy is in possession of Jalandhar Tribune). Despite this, no action has been taken. It has been eight months since the firm’s licence expired, and it continues to operate without oversight or renewal.

In January also, the Jalandhar Tribune covered a report concerning Midwest Immigration Consultant, which was found to be operating despite the suspension of its licence by the district administration the previous year. However, the administration failed to take action in this case as well.

Meanwhile, when this correspondent called at the office of Japnoor Travels to speak with its owner, she was informed by the person answering the call that she would relay the message.

Surprisingly, upon receiving a call back from the office, the caller declined to disclose his name, resorted to foul language, and evaded answering questions about licence details. Instead, he blamed the administration for failing to renew his licence, asserting that he had already applied for renewal and was entitled to continue operating the business regardless.

He boldly stated that he is authorised by the Government of India to operate the business, and was unfazed by any complaints lodged against him and questioned the administration’s rationale for withholding his licence renewal.

Upon reporting the incident to SDM Jai Inder, he assured to take stringent action against the travel agent and a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted.

Police, admn in deep slumber

From the list obtained from the Government of Punjab’s website, it was learnt that the district administration has a total of 1,602 registered immigration and travel agencies. Of the total 1,602 registered agents, the administration has cancelled the licences of about 254 companies. Surprisingly, despite their licences being cancelled, several of these companies are still active on social media platforms, even though their offices were found closed upon inspection. Some firms were even found operating from their registered office addresses.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

PM Modi opens new terminal of Adampur airport virtually

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized