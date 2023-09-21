Immunisation officer takes stock of vaccine storage

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 20

District Immunisation Officer Dr Seema Garg visited the Cold Chain Point (CCP) of Garhdiwala. She first checked the vaccine storage and looked at the temperature logbook, which was found to be correct. Later, she visited the ongoing ‘Mamta Diwas’ at CCP Bains Awan of block Tanda, where she inspected the vaccination cards of pregnant women and children and took stock of the vaccines. She spoke to the mothers present there and said that the vaccines protect children from 11 deadly diseases and they should therefore ensure that their children are fully vaccinated.

Dr Garg said the records of administered vaccines were being simultaneously uploaded by the ANMs on the u-Win app so that there is no problem in future and also to save time. She said the biggest advantage of uploading data on the u-Win app was that the children can be vaccinated anywhere in the country. Vaccine and Cold Chain Manager Upkar Singh was also present on the occasion.

