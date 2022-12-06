Implement 6th pay commission report, demand home guards

Hoshiarpur, December 5
The home guards in Punjab would stage a protest on December 6, the foundation day of Punjab Home Guards (PHG), over the non-implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission report.
Home guards union state president Kamaljit Singh and district president Sarabjit Singh said on December 6, home guards would be donning black badges in protest against the pay commission report being not implemented. They rued the Punjab Government has neither implemented the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission Report for the Punjab home guards, nor are they implementing the pension facility for the home guard jawans.
CM Bhagwant Mann had vowed to address the problems facing the home gaurds prior to the polls, however, they have ignored the issue, Kamaljit and Sarabjit alleged in a joint statement.
