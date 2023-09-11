‘Implement one-time settlement scheme to settle old VAT cases’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 10

A delegation of the Industrial and Trader Joint Committee, Jalandhar, along with MP Sushil Rinku met Rajveer Singh, OSD to the Chief Minister, and Himanshu Jain, Additional Principal Secretary, on Saturday discussed the matters of trade and industry in detail.

They demanded that one time settlement (OTS) scheme should be implemented in which VAT pending cases of year 2016/2017 and 1st quarter of 2017-18 will be managed.

The members said that the meeting was held with OTS forming committee, and some suggestions were proposed to them for upcoming OTS VAT scheme. Another issue that was discussed was regarding noticed by PUDA/Municipal Corporation to old existing industries and regarding problems they are facing in getting approval of maps from deputy director factories.

The members also demanded to include hawai chappal in the thrust sector of industrial policy. The union also raised another matter regarding power tariff and said that it should not be more than Rs 5 as per old commitment.

“The meeting was held in Chandigarh in continuation with earlier meetings and we had also met CEO Invest Punjab KPS Kharbanda which was held in Jalandhar. He had held detailed discussion before the announcement of industrial policy,” he said.