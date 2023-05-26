Implement welfare schemes in earnest: Kapurthala DC

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 25

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh has instructed all department heads to create comprehensive plans with a proactive approach to raise the living standards of the masses and meet the futuristic needs of the region. At a meeting with department heads and Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu, the DC emphasised that each department should set monthly targets and work with dedication to achieve them to benefit the general public.

He said pro-people decisions must be implemented in the priority sectors — education, health, water supply, sanitation, and agriculture — in the interest of the public.

The DC warned against any delays in office work and instructed all departments to ensure timely disposal of work. He encouraged department heads to make field visits to address people’s issues under the Punjab government’s ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme and give top priority to the problems faced by women and senior citizens. Additionally, the District Administration urged the Rural Development and Panchayat Department and Forest Department to speed up the campaign to remove illegal encroachments from government land.

SSP Raj Pal Singh Sandhu said that the police would offer all possible support to the civil administration while the DC assured the department heads off full guidance and support in the implementation of development works and public welfare schemes. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Phagwara, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Paramjit Kaur, SDM Kapurthala Lal Vishwas Bains and others were present at the meeting.