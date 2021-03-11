Importance of IT shared

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: In Eklavya School, all the students took keen interest in subject Information Technology. Educator Dimple Soni taught various applications using different softwares to senior classes such as SQL coding to Grade 12, Java coding to 11, Mail Merging and TOC in Open Office Writer to Grade 10 and HTML coding to Grade 9. While teaching, she integrated every command with real life objects. She also used resource room to execute each command through projector and the students enjoyed a lot while doing their practical work in computers as well as attending their classes. They made their practical files and projects with great enthusiasm. Principal Komal Arora not only appreciated students’ work but also teacher’s efforts. Administrator Dimple Malhotra also motivated the students to do more good efforts in their work. Chairperson of the school JK Gupta explicated the children about the importance of IT subject and further added that IT promotes and develops the art of learning and empowers the students to become successful in their chosen field. Director of Eklavya School Seema Handa described the students that they should always keep in mind that this subject will enable them to get blue collar jobs.

Icon of Punjab Award

It’s a moment of pride for CT Group of Institutions as its Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh has recently been felicitated with ‘Icon of Punjab’ award by Harjot S Bains, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Legislative Affairs, Mine and Geology Minister, Punjab. The event was organised in Chandigarh in which inspiring leaders of north were honoured. The event was organised to showcase the achievements and accomplishments of businesses and entrepreneurs who are game changers and have set the ball in motion for north India’s economic growth and have emerged victorious in the face of many adversities, including the pandemic. On this note, Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh said, “This award is for CT family as we have completed 25 glorious years of education and got nominated for performing well in the field of education along with CSR and generous initiatives performed.”

Plantation Drive organised

DD Pant Botanical Society of Post Graduate Department of Botany and Environment Club of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a tree plantation drive to create enthusiasm and awareness amongst the masses for increasing the green cover of our nation. The tree plantation drive was carried out in collaboration with GST Comissionerate under iconic week celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Suman Yadav, Asst Commissioner, Kimti Laal, Supdt, Raj Kumar Supdt, Bikram Singh, Naresh Kumar, Pawan Yadav, Manish Yadav, Atul Kumar, Bahadur Singh from GST Commissionerate Office helped in the tree plantation drive. Indigenous trees like guavas, jamun, pear etc. were planted. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen stressed upon the need of conservation and save our floral diversity. Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean Academics and in charge Environment Club, said we have only one Earth and we must do our best to safeguard it. Dr Anjana Bhatia, Head, PG Department of Botany said tree plantation is significant because it is linked to our basic need for good food to eat and clean air to breathe. Dr Neelam Sharma, Navroop, Dr Santosh Khanna, Mamta, Kuljit Kaur, Veena Arora, Nita Malik, Meenakshi Sayal, Ramandeep Kaur, Tarun Mahajan and entire horticulture staff also planted the trees in the campus.

GNDU organised chhabeel

Jalandhar: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali here, organised a chhabeel. The staff and students distributed sweet milk to people. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, said, “We are teaching students about values in our culture where organising of langar and chhabeel are considered good deeds”. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Sukriti Bahuguna , Savita and Ritika were also present.

Summer camp organised

Summer Camp was organised at St Soldier Elite School, Ladhewali, in which students from Nursery to Class V participated. On this occasion, Sangeeta Chopra, Vice Chairperson of St Soldier Group, was the chief guest present to encourage the students to actively participate in the activities. In the summer camp, students participated in summer wearing colourful clothes, glasses. Dance, yoga, various games, clay modelling, mask party etc were organised for the students and planet world and sea-aquarium etc were prepared to increase the knowledge. In the camp, a fruit party of watermelon, coconut, mango, banana, grapes etc was organised to tell about the benefits of fruits, to eat more and more fruits during the summer season. While appreciating the talent of the students, Vice Chairperson Chopra informed them about the importance of eating fruits in summer and the importance of sports in life.

Academic Council Meet organised

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised the 8th meeting of Academic Council. The meeting was chaired by Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Principal, and was graced by acclaimed luminaries as members. Renu Bharadwaj, Department of Botanical & Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dr Hardeep Singh Gujral, Department of Food Science & Technology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dr Bikramjit Singh Hundal, Department of University Business School, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dr Nikhil Kumar, Education Officer, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, Dr Karamjit Singh, Professor, University Business School, Punjab University, Chandigarh, Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon, Professor (Retd), Department of Political Science Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dr NS Tung, Professor (Retd), Department of Psychology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, along with the Deans and Heads of Departments of KMV provided their valuable inputs as members of Academic Council. Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi apprised the academicians that new policies have been made to deal with examination and research in order to acquire excellence in teaching and evaluation. The progress of the college under the autonomy was appreciated by the Academic Council members and it was followed by exhaustive discussions on changes of syllabus for the upcoming academic session 2022-23 under 34 departments. It was decided that postgraduate degree programmes and or postgraduate diploma programmes will be registered under Credit Based Continuous Evaluation Grading System and many certificate courses will be started in compliance with qualification packs under NSQF w.e.f session 2022-23.

Tamanna first in BCom (Sem I)

Hoshiarpur: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, Principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar informed that in Panjab University, Chandigarh result of BCom Ist semester, Tamanna Thakur, secured the first position in the institution scoring 558 (87.19%) marks out of 640, Shruti Sharma, secured the second position having 550 i.e. 85.94 % marks. Archita Jain stood third having 549 i.e. 85.78% marks. The college managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand conveyed wishes to the meritorious students. /OC