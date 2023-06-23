 Importance of music emphasised : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Importance of music emphasised

Students celebrate World Music Day at DIPS in Jalandhar.



Jalandhar:There is no better option than music to get rid of the stress of today’s fast paced life and to relax. Keeping this in mind, a music day was organised for the children in DIPS chain schools in which the children were given information about Indian and Western music instruments, vocal and how they are played. During this, small children presented dance while singing various songs. Teachers informed the children that this day was started in France but now it is celebrated all over the world. The principal told that listening the music not only relieves stress but also plays an important role in your mental and physical well-being.

Student conquers Mt Everest

Meenu, a BPEd student of St Soldier Group of Institutions, has brought laurels to the country by conquering the world’s two highest peak Mount Everest (29,035 ft) and the world’s fourth highest peak Lhotse (27,940 ft) simultaneously in 57 days. Student Meenu gave the message of ‘Women empowerment’ while hoisting the flag of St Soldier Group on the summit of Mount Everest. Before this, Meenu had hoisted the India flag in the year 2021 on Himachal Pradesh’s Friendship peak, which is about 17,352 feet high, South Africa’s highest peak, Kilimanjaro, which is 19,334 feet high, and then in 2022, Nepal’s peak Merapik, which is 21,247 feet high. Meenu’s father Krishna Kaliraman is a farmer and supports his family with 2 acres of land.

M.Sc students of hans raj shine

Students of M.Sc (Botany) Sem-I of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the college. Avantika and Amrita topped the university exam with 84.2% marks. Priyanka with 83% marks stood second, Aditi with 82.4% stood third. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and motivated them to keep working. Dr. Anjana Bhatia, Head of Botany Department, also encouraged the students for achieving greater heights. Dr. Shweta Chauhan, Ramandeep Kaur, Harpreet Kaur and Dr. Shuchi Sharma were also present.

World music day celebrated

Eklavya School celebrated World Music Day and the event was organised by the team under the supervision of Suraj. The teacher stressed the importance of music in our life. Pre-primary wing performed a song beautifully. Students of primary wing perfomed a dance on their favourite music. Middle and senior wing students make a beautiful chart on music instruments. School chairman JK Gupta and Director Seema Handa said music was uniting people through the magical medium. She appreciated to all the students for their hard work. School administrator Dimple Malhotra appriciated to all the teachers and school for their efforts.

A ceremony to appreciate research work being conducted at Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions in Jalandhar.

Research Work Appreciation

In an endeavour to promote the research among academicians, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, organised second research appreciation ceremony to honour and encourage the faculty members who have published quality research papers in UGC-approved and peer-reviewed journals in India and abroad. The academic panel has appreciated five eligible faculty members: Associate Prof Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Assistant Prof Divakar Joshi, Assistant Prof Ankush Sharma, Assistant Prof. Mithilesh and Assistant Prof Kinker Singh with certificates for publishing their work in UGC-approved international and peer-reviewed journals. Dr Shailesh Tripathi (Group Director) congratulated the winners and applauded their efforts. 

