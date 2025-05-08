Impose ban on plastic water bottles, Forum requests govt

In a strong appeal to address growing environmental and public health concerns, the Citizen Rights Forum, Phagwara, has urged the Punjab Government to impose a statewide ban on plastic water bottles. The request was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Punjab Chief Minister, citing the harmful impact of plastic waste on environment and municipal infrastructure.

The Forum stated that plastic bottles are a leading cause of recurring sewer blockages across urban areas in Punjab, adding to environmental degradation and public inconvenience. They emphasised the urgent need to adopt sustainable alternatives and stricter waste control measures.

In addition to the proposed ban, the Forum has recommended mandatory installation of waste disposal bins in all vehicles, particularly in private cars, buses and public transport system. This initiative, the Forum believes, will play a crucial role in minimising roadside littering and promoting cleaner, healthier public spaces.

Advertisement

Citing successful implementation of similar eco-friendly measures in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, the Forum called on Punjab to follow suit in adopting proactive and responsible environmental policies.

“We believe this is the need of the hour—not just for the protection of our natural surroundings but also for public hygiene and long-term sustainability,” said PK Bansal, president of the Citizen Rights Forum. “We hope the government will take timely action in the larger interest of the state.”