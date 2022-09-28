Improve customer care services, bankers told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 27

With the aim to boost financial literacy among bank account holders, pensioners, salaried persons, senior citizens, entrepreneurs, the office of the Reserve Bank of India Ombudsman, Chandigarh, organised a meeting at Nawanshahr on Tuesday.

Besides address by officials of the ombudsman office, the Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, and chief general managers of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and State Bank of India, addressed the participants.

In the meeting, speakers explained the rights as well as responsibilities and duties of the customers of banks and non-banking financial companies. The speakers from the Reserve Bank and NABARD requested the banks and non-banking financial companies to further improve the experience of customers and handle any customer service complaints with due care.

It was highlighted that bankers should provide satisfactory services to their customers, including pensioners, salaried persons, senior citizens, MSMEs, etc. The participants were also sensitised about do’s and don’ts of safe digital banking in the form of non-sharing of OTPs, account/card details, pin, internet banking passwords, etc.

The speakers urged the customers of the financial sector that they should use only the official apps, websites and call center numbers of the service providers. Through small videos, the participants were also made aware about the common ‘modus operandi’ adopted by the fraudsters to cheat the gullible customers of the financial sector. In this regard they were also requested to go through ‘BE(A)WARE’ booklet available on RBI’s website (https://www.rbi.org.in)

They were requested that messages on mobiles like updation of KYC details, disconnection of electricity bill, blocking of sim cards, redemption of reward points in credit cards, etc by downloading any link or otherwise should be handled with extreme care. Similarly, any message to the receivers regarding remittance of funds to overseas relatives should be acted upon only after due confirmation.