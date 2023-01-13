In a first, 28 eateries get hygiene ratings from FSSAI

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 12

As many as 28 food establishments in Jalandhar district have received their first-ever hygiene ratings from FSSAI after a detailed survey conducted lately by the authority in association with the district Health Department.

District Health Officer Dr Reema Jammu said during the survey status of different health and hygiene parameters was checked that included water-testing and pest control reports, availability of temperature-checking devices, FOSTAC training, medicals of the staff, store checking, kitchen inspection and food quality besides other hygiene conditions. On the basis of above-mentioned parameters, the hygiene rating has been issued by the FSSAI to all participating 28 food outlets, she said, adding rating certificates were also being issued to participants.

Dr Jammu called upon food business operators to get themselves registered with the Health Department and display their food safety licenses at the receptions of their respective premises. She further asked them to also display their hygiene rating certificates at prominent spots on their premises. The hygiene rating ranging from 3 to 5 stars has been issued to food business operators which would be reviewed and updated regularly so that people were aware of hygiene conditions at the food outlets they were visiting, she added. The DHO also said this hygiene rating would also be incorporated with the food delivery apps where consumers will get to know the rating of a food establishment they are going to choose for home delivery.

Dr Jammu said more outlets would be covered in the coming days so that people get hygiene information about maximum food establishments before they dine in or order food from these outlets. She also said the rating would be updated every year after fresh a survey.

5 stars Hotel Fortune ITC, Best Western Plus, Bikaner Wala, Golden Tulip, 34th August Pvt Ltd, Sky Gate Hospitality Private Ltd (Biryani by Kilo)

4 stars Kay Pee & Co. Quality Bakers, Prakash Confectionery Bakery, Reefer Café & Eatery, Super Cremica, Retro By Cakewaali, Sagar Ratna, Absolute Barbecue, Stella Goraya, Hotel Sarovar Portico

3 stars North India Hotels and Industries Pvt Ltd, Food Bazaar Central Green Hospitality, Taj Food World Urban Estate, Bread n Basket Model Town, Parveen Bakery Model Town, Patwari Vaishno Dhaba, Chopra Hotel and Resorts, AARKay Vaishno Dhaba, Pyramid House, Pine Foods, Prithvi Planet, Permit House, Baistin Bakers