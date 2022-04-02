In a first, graduation ceremony held for KG students of govt school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

In a first-of-its kind initiative for government schools, a graduation ceremony for kindergarten kids was held at Government Primary School (Girls), Garha, on Friday. While such functions started for private schools recently, these were never organised in any government school of Punjab.

The tiny tots wore black robes and hats and received medals and scrolls on stage as their parents seated among guests enjoyed the moments with pride. The teachers had decorated their pre-primary classes with colourful charts, pre-school materials, colourful toys, balls, story books, clay, children’s drawing activities, posters and various pictures. During the event, progress reports of promoted students were also handed over to their parents so that they could be aware of the performance of their little ones.

School in-charge Amandeep Kaur said 22 students from the kindergarten were felicitated for their performance. She also added that over 50 community members, including parents, participated in the event to further encourage these students towards achieving higher ranks in education.

She also mentioned that the objective behind the programme was to thank all the parents who showed faith and support by sending their wards to government schools.

“The initiative was aimed at motivating the parents to continue to send their children in the school for primary education too. The event helped raise the spirits of the students and made them feel like entering the next level. It inculcated confidence in the children to move ahead in life and touch greater heights. The programme also aimed to educate parents and the community about various activities being organised for the holistic development of the children in the government schools.

On the occasion, school teachers Sukhwinder Kaur, Mandeep Kaur, Shabnam, Kamlesh Rani and Mandeep were also present.