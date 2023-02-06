In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

Hoshiarpur, February 5
The Punjab Government will hold a first-of-its-kind online Janta Darbar (Department of the Water Supply and Sanitation) tomorrow (February 6). If the residents of villages in the state are facing any problem regarding the supply of clean water and sanitation or they can file a complaint online.
In the Janta Darbar, grievances would be heard by the Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. All senior officers would be present.
Bram Shanker Jimpa said that as per the instructions of CM Bhagwant Mann, the first state-level online Janta Darbar will be organised on February 6 from 11.30 am to 2 pm. He said the Janta Darbar would be organised every 15 days so that government services can be provided to the people at their doorsteps as promised. The guidelines have been issued to all headquarters or district officers and employees.
The residents will wait in their virtual waiting room and come one by one on priority basis. Efforts will be made to resolve the complaints on the spot. Only after resolving the first one will the next complaint be heard.
Online process
- Residents can lodge a complaint online. Apart from this, they can also be connected through WebExMeeting number 2642 015 6498 (Password: 1234).
- Those who want to convey their grievances before the minister should register in advance so that the complaint can be properly resolved after analysing it before the meeting
- An advance complaint can be lodged on the toll-free number 1800-180-2468 or [email protected] or dwss.punjab.gov.in
