In a first, LPU hosts tournament for transgender cricketers

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 4

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is organizing Trans-Persons’ 1st National Cricket Tournament of six days on the campus. Over 100 cricketers from six states of the country are participating to display their cricketing skills no less than others. Participating states are West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

Transgender rights activist & Bollywood actress Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and first trans-body builder of Asia Aryan Pasha were present during the inauguration of the tournament.

LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal said the tournament was being organised not only to provide strength to the trans-community but also to promote the spirit of inclusion and participation.

The final of the first-of-its-kind endeavour on the LPU campus will be played on Friday. Laxmi Narayan Tripathi said the participation of transgender people in competitive sports used to be a controversial issue, particularly the inclusion of transgender women and girls in women’s sports. However, different nations are now trying their best on positive lines for this. Presently, LPU has taken a lead above all by organizing a cricket series where all participants are transgender men and transgender women. It is in accordance with the International Olympic Committee’s focus on total inclusion along with non-discrimination, fairness and more.

Such efforts are certain to further boost transgender athletes’ participation even in Olympic sports.