In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 24

Anti-larva teams on Friday visited houses and factories in different areas of Hoshiarpur district. As many as 534 houses were inspected by the health teams in the district.

Larvae found in 17 houses were destroyed on the spot. Health workers sprayed mosquitoes and anti-larvae pesticides at these places. Besides, the teams distributed awareness leaflets about protection from dengue and asked people to pay special attention to cleanliness.

District Epidemiologist Dr Jagdeep Singh said a total of 1,450 dengue cases have been found in the district, of which 405 cases are from Hoshiarpur city. He appealed to the residents of the city to give full support to the teams of the health department conducting the survey. He said people should follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department and observe ‘Every Friday - Dry Day’ to prevent dengue disease.

#Chikungunya #dengue #Hoshiarpur