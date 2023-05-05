In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

Phagwara, May 4

Kapurthala district procured 3,60,055.6 metric tonne of wheat till yesterday, which is 14.17 per cent more than the fixed target. During the ongoing season, 47,000 MT more has been purchased against the grain bought in the previous season.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal congratulated the farmers for the bumper production of crop and smooth procurement. So far, PUNGRAIN has procured 95,636 MT (27 per cent of the total purchase), PUNSUP 85,497 MT (24 per cent) and 84,308 MT (23 per cent) and MARKFED 81,101 MT (23 per cent). The FCI has purchased 1,794 MT of wheat and private players have bought 11,719 MT.

The Deputy Commissioner also said Rs 723.32 crore had been paid to farmers. — OC

Shahkot behind target