In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

Phagwara, May 4
Kapurthala district procured 3,60,055.6 metric tonne of wheat till yesterday, which is 14.17 per cent more than the fixed target. During the ongoing season, 47,000 MT more has been purchased against the grain bought in the previous season.
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal congratulated the farmers for the bumper production of crop and smooth procurement. So far, PUNGRAIN has procured 95,636 MT (27 per cent of the total purchase), PUNSUP 85,497 MT (24 per cent) and 84,308 MT (23 per cent) and MARKFED 81,101 MT (23 per cent). The FCI has purchased 1,794 MT of wheat and private players have bought 11,719 MT.
The Deputy Commissioner also said Rs 723.32 crore had been paid to farmers. — OC
Shahkot behind target
- The total purchase of wheat by the state government agencies from farmers was 4,90,247 quintals, which is less than the fixed target of 5,94,941 quintals, in grain markets under the jurisdiction of the Shahkot Market Committee on Wednesday
- Committee secretary Tejinder Kumar said untimely rain and inclement weather hit the crop at the ripening stage, which resulted in low yield per acre. He said the government agencies might purchase a few more quintals. He said 3,42,628 quintals of wheat has been lifted from grain markets and farmers have been paid up to April 28
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea
Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...
No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks
Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...