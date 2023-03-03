In-laws booked for dowry harassment

Phagwara, March 2
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three members of an in-laws’ family for dowry harassment, cruelty and committing the crime with common intention.
Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the accused have been identified as Nachhtar Pal, his father Malkit Singh and his mother Kulwindar Kaur.
The victim had complained to the police that she used to be harassed for dowry and that her in-laws used to torture her and thrash her.
She said in her complaint that her husband often sodomised her, filmed her while she used to bathe, and that other members of the in-laws’ family were complicit in the torture she faced.
The IO said a case has been under Sections 498-A, 377 and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 at Samalkha, 6 in Faridabad
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud