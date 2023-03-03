In-laws booked for dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 2

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three members of an in-laws’ family for dowry harassment, cruelty and committing the crime with common intention.

Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the accused have been identified as Nachhtar Pal, his father Malkit Singh and his mother Kulwindar Kaur.

The victim had complained to the police that she used to be harassed for dowry and that her in-laws used to torture her and thrash her.

She said in her complaint that her husband often sodomised her, filmed her while she used to bathe, and that other members of the in-laws’ family were complicit in the torture she faced.

The IO said a case has been under Sections 498-A, 377 and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is under way.