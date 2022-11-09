In line with Guru Nanak's teachings

Jalandhar, November 8

The 553rd Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak was celebrated with religious fervour in all the gurdwaras of the city on Tuesday. The gurdwaras were bedecked with flowers and sangat started arriving in the gurdwaras at the crack of dawn.

The ragi jathas and dhadis enthralled the sangat with kirtan and kavishri. School children recited poetry on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak.

In Sultanpur Lodhi, where the guru had spent his prime years, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal gave a call to make Punjab green on Tuesday.

The nagar kirtan led by ‘Panj Pyare’ started from Gurdwara Gurprakash Sahib, Nirmal Kutiya on the bank of the holy Bein.

Around 15,000 saplings have been distributed since the past three days. Sant Seechewal distributed plants as the nagar kirtan passed through Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Mahulla Sikha, Gurdwara Bebe Nanki Ka Ghar, Gurdwara Hat Sahib, Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

On the full moon evening of traditional month of Katak, the sangat again assembled in gurdwaras and lit candles. The followers of Guru Nanak illuminated their houses with streams of lights. — TNS

