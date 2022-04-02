In Nawanshahr, harvesting ban by machines from 7 pm to 6 am

Nawanshahr, April 1
District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal has banned the harvesting of wheat crop between 7 pm and 6 am in Nawanshahr district.
Sarangal vide the powers exercised under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibited the harvesting of wheat through combine machines from 7 pm to 6 am. He said during night hours, dew on the crop gets settled in the grain and if the farmers harvest under this condition, procurement agencies will be unable to purchase due to the moisture content in the grain.
In a separate order, Sarangal also banned the burning of crop residues in the district. He said it had also been noticed that after harvesting, some farmers burn crop residue which leads to pollution and health-related issues.
The orders would remain enforced till May 31, 2022, and any violation would attract strict penal action. In another order, DM also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC within a 100-metre radius of centres where examinations for Class-8 term-II will be conducted from April 7 to April 28.
