In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Nawanshahr, May 31
As part of the statewide raids conducted under Operation Clean, the Nawanshahr Police raided the houses of the accused involved in the NDPS cases, from whom commercial quantities of narcotics were recovered. SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said the houses of 18 such accused in the district were raided by police teams under the supervision of DSP or SP-level officials.
A total of 74 police personnel, including six gazetted officers and 19 sub-inspectors or inspectors were part of this operation. The SSP said the move was aimed at keeping track of the current activities of these people and to show them that they were under surveillance of the police.
He said mobile forensic investigation of the accused was also being done while adding that some of them were still in jail and some have been released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...