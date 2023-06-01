In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 31

As part of the statewide raids conducted under Operation Clean, the Nawanshahr Police raided the houses of the accused involved in the NDPS cases, from whom commercial quantities of narcotics were recovered. SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said the houses of 18 such accused in the district were raided by police teams under the supervision of DSP or SP-level officials.

A total of 74 police personnel, including six gazetted officers and 19 sub-inspectors or inspectors were part of this operation. The SSP said the move was aimed at keeping track of the current activities of these people and to show them that they were under surveillance of the police.

He said mobile forensic investigation of the accused was also being done while adding that some of them were still in jail and some have been released on bail.