In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

Jalandhar, May 23

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust, on behalf of Punjab government, submitted a reply to the Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on Tuesday and stated that the trust is in the process of rehabilitating the victim SC families whose houses were demolished in the Latifpura area of Jalandhar in a demolition drive on December 9 last.

In the reply, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust said the trust was providing flat or land to the victims, who have applied for the same, and that a public notice was also published for the same.

The victims are being provided flats in the Trust’s development scheme—Bibi Bhani, whereas those displaced people who do not wish to get flats are being provided two marla land in Surya Enclave Extension area.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla asked the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to ensure that each and every SC victim of the Latifpura demolition drive is rehabilitated and is provided flat or land. “The victims, who have not been rehabilitated and are facing inconvenience in getting the land, can seek assistance from NCSC”, Sampla added.

In December last year, the NCSC received a complaint from Robin Kumar, President Shri Guru Ravidas Sangharsh Committee, who took up the matter of demolition of houses of the SC people. As per complaint, the demolition drive was conducted by the state government without giving any prior notice to the SC people.

The commission had also served notices and had asked the officials of Punjab Government, Jalandhar administration and Jalandhar Improvement Trust, to submit an action taken report in the matter to the NCSC.

